Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Savior Complex” with a Self-Playing Piano on “Fallon”

Phoebe Bridgers was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night and for her remote performance she did “Savior Complex” with the accompaniment of a self-playing piano, almost as if a ghost was performing with her, from Los Angeles’ famed Magic Castle. The song is taken from this year’s critically acclaimed album, Punisher, which landed Bridges on the cover of our print magazine. Watch the captivating performance below.

Earlier this week Bridges shared a video for “Savior Complex” directed by writer/actress/comedian/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Irish actor Paul Mescal.

Bridgers was recently nominated for several Grammys. Bridgers also recently shared a cover of the late Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” with proceeds going to Downtown Women’s Center. It followed Bridgers’ recent cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” which was done with Maggie Rogers and was following through on a pre-election promise that she would cover the song if President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid to former Vice President (and now President Elect) Joe Biden. All proceeds from the Goo Goo Dolls cover are going to Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight national voting rights organization.

Bridgers just released a new EP titled Copycat Killer that features four new more orchestral recordings of songs from Punisher, which came out earlier this year. Bridgers also shared a new video for the Copycat Killer version of her hit song “Kyoto.” Three of the songs were recorded with Grammy Award-winning arranger and string player Rob Moose.

As we mentioned, Bridgers is on one of the two covers of our current print issue (Issue 67). Find out all about it here.

Punisher includes “Garden Song,” and “Kyoto,” which were both #1 on our Songs of the Week list. “I See You,” was also one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “I Know the End.” Then she shared a video for “I Know the End.”

Read our review of Punisher here.

