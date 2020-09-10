Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform Three Songs in a Fake Oval Office in a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

News

Punisher Out Now via Dead Oceans





Phoebe Bridgers has done a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music, performing three songs remotely, but via a green screen so it appears as though Bridgers and her band are playing in the Oval Office in the White House. She performed three songs from her recent album Punisher: “Kyoto,” “Moon Song,” and “I Know the End.” Watch the performance below.

Bridgers is on one of the two covers of our just announced new print issue. Find out all about it here.

Punisher includes “Garden Song,” and “Kyoto,” which were both #1 on our Songs of the Week list. “I See You,” was also one of our Songs of the Week, as well as “I Know the End.” Then she shared a video for “I Know the End.” A video of Bridgers performing Punisher tracks “Halloween” and “ICU” to a small crowd at the LA Coliseum was also shared.

Read our review of Punisher here.

Bridgers recently teamed up with Courtney Barnett to cover Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free.” Bridgers also teamed up with British musician Arlo Parks to cover the Radiohead classic “Fake Plastic Trees” (from The Bends), performing it in a church, with Parks on piano, for BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show with Phil Taggart.

Read our 2017 exclusive interview with Phoebe Bridgers and check out our photo-shoot with her.

Read our 2019 cover story interview with boygenius.

