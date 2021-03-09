News

Watch Rilo Kiley Perform at Linda Perry’s Rock-N-Relief Livestream This Marks the Band’s First Performance Together in Six Years





Jenny Lewis and Blake Sennett of Rilo Kiley made an appearance on Linda Perry’s Rock-N-Relief livestream over the weekend to perform “Let Me Back In,” from their 2013 RKives compilation album. This marks the band’s first performance together since Coachella 2015. Rilo Kiley disbanded in the early 2010’s. Their new performance can be viewed below, at the 5 hr. 35 m. 30 sec. mark.

Last year, the band re-released their 1999 self-titled debut album on Little Record Company.

