Watch Save Our Stages Fest Sets by Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Foo Fighters, and More Plus Leon Bridges, The Roots, Miley Cyrus, Dave Mathews, and Others





This past weekend, NIVA (National Independent Venue Association) hosted the Save Our Stages Fest, which featured many notable musicians performing in important music venues across the land, businesses that have been shut down since the pandemic took hold in March. Below is a selection of some of the performances, including Phoebe Bridgers (featuring Conor Oberst), Brittany Howard, Foo Fighters, Leon Bridges, The Roots, Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews, and others. You can still donate to Save Our Stages here.

Bridges put out a new album, Punisher, earlier this year. Bridgers is on one of the two covers of our current print issue (Issue 67). Find out all about it here. The issue also includes an article on how live music might survive COVID-19. For the article we interviewed Rev. Moose of National Independent Venue Association, Audrey Fix Schaefer of 9:30 Club, Christine Karayan of Troubadour, Michelle Cable of Panache Booking, Scott Hayward of Tupelo Music Hall, Jay Sweet of The Newport Folk Festival, and Will Larnach-Jones of Iceland Airwaves.

