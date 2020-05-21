News

Watch Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme’s Video for “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and U Tune in to Van Etten’s Livestream for because i was in love on May 29





Last week, Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age) premiered their cover of Nick Lowe’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?” Now, they’ve shared the quarantine-made music video for the track, which features their families. Watch it below.

Directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin, the heartfelt song features clips of Van Etten and Homme with their families, as well as a surprise cameo from Nick Lowe himself. Underscored by laidback percussion and both singers’ gentle voices, the music video provides a glimpse into the artists’ lives—where Van Etten does karaoke with a glass of wine in hand and Homme kisses his son on the forehead.

In a press release Homme explains the collaboration: “I went to a Courtney Barnett Valentine's Day concert that Sharon Van Etten was playing as one of a veritable buffet of musicians. She opened her mouth and my mind exploded—that voice, like fresh cream... with a hint of fine grit. When a week later the opportunity arose to sing with her, I jumped at it. This was of course before we had any idea that the world would be going into hiding for months. Recording this song had nothing to do with what we’d be going through... until we started going through it. In these times, it’s a blessing to feel lucky even for a moment... and I feel lucky to have been able to work with Sharon, Zach Dawes, Michael Shuman, Matthew Siskin, and our families.”

Recently, Van Etten teamed up with the remaining members of Fountains of Wayne to honor the group’s original songwriter, bassist, and backing vocalist Adam Schlesinger who passed away COVID-19 complications on April 1.

Additionally, Van Etten’s debut album, because i was in love, celebrates its tenth anniversary later this month. To celebrate, Van Etten will live stream a performance of the album from her home in Los Angeles next Friday, May 29 at 2pm PST / 5pm EST. You can buy tickets here to support Sharon’s band and crew as well as the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), which is working to secure financial support to preserve the national ecosystem of independent venues and promoters.

“I wrote my debut album, because i was in love, in a sort of self imposed quarantine- alone with an acoustic guitar in my parents basement,” Van Etten says in a press release. “With the album’s anniversary approaching and most of us still in a stay at home mode, I thought it would be meaningful to play the entire album live, from start to finish, in the way it was conceived—solo, with only my acoustic guitar.”

