Watch Sharon Van Etten and Norah Jones Perform "Seventeen" on "Colbert"





Sharon Van Etten released a new album, Remind Me Tomorrow, in January via Jagjaguwar (it was our Album of the Week). In September she shared a new more bluesy version of the album's "Seventeen," as a duet with Norah Jones. Last night Van Etten and Jones stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform the revised version of the song. Watch the performance below, followed by Van Etten's upcoming tour dates.

Read our in-depth interview with Sharon Van Etten on Remind Me Tomorrow and check out our exclusive photo shoot with her.

Previously Van Etten shared Remind Me Tomorrow's first single, "Comeback Kid" (which was one of our Songs of the Week), as well as a video for the song. Then she shared another song from the album, "Jupiter 4," via a video for the song. The compelling tension filled track was all build-up with no release and its dark and mysterious black & white video matched the song's vibe well. "Jupiter 4" was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared "Seventeen," via a video for the track that features the singer in New York City, but in the spirit of the song, also flashes back to a 17-year-old version of Van Etten. "Seventeen" was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform two songs from the album: "Seventeen" on the broadcast show and "You Shadow" as a web-exclusive. Then she performed "Seventeen" on Ellen and did "Comeback Kid" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then she shared a video for "No One's Easy to Love." In September she shared a short documentary, entitled Departure, about the creation of the new version and her decision to move away from New York City after living there for 15 years. Then she stopped by NPR Music to perform three songs as part of their Tiny Desk Concert series. In November Van Etten performed with Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, doing Irving Berlin's "Let's Face the Music and Dance," from Goldblum's recent album I Shouldn't Be Telling You This.

Read our review of Remind Me Tomorrow.

Sharon Van Etten Tour Dates:

Sat. Jan. 18 - Wed. Jan. 22 - Quintana Roo, MX @ Wilco's Sky Blue Sky Festival

Fri. April 17 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live ^

Sat. April 18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

Sun. April 19 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Mon. April 20 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

Wed. April 22 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #^

Fri. April 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre ^

Sun. April 26 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's ^

Tue. April 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^



^ = with Jay Som

# = w/ Julien Baker

