Thursday, May 14th, 2020  
Watch Soccer Mommy Cover The Cars’ “Drive”

Performed for the SiriusXMU Sessions

May 14, 2020 By Samantha Small
SiriusXM has shared an acoustic Soccer Mommy cover of The Cars’ 1984 hit “Drive.” The song was originally recorded during a February visit to the network’s studio in Los Angeles. That same day, she also performed the cover during a free in-store concert at Amoeba Records in Hollywood. Check out the cover below, 

Soccer Mommy is the project of Nashville native Sophie Allison. After her tour for her latest record color theory was postponed, Soccer Mommy has been on an 8-bit virtual tour to destinations such as Austin, Chicago, Seattle, and Toronto. In the videos directed by Bella Clark, Soccer Mommy is performing “crawling in my skin” in digitized versions of locations in each city. She even performed a highly-attended Club Penguin set

Soccer Mommy released a new album, color theory, in February via Loma Vista and “crawling in my skin” is found on there. We previously posted our review of color theory and you can read that here.

Color theory is the follow-up to Allison’s debut full-length album, Clean, released in 2018 via Fat Possum. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018. Gabe Wax produced the album (he also produced Clean), which was written on tour and recorded in Nashville at Alex The Great. Lars Stalfors mixed the album, which features the live Soccer Mommy band on studio recordings for the first time. The album title and song titles are all intended to be written in lowercase. 

Read our 2018 interview with Soccer Mommy on Clean.

Read our review of Clean.

 

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QwC1YdXuWrk" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

 

