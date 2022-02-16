News

Watch Spoon Perform “The Hardest Cut” and Three Other Songs on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Lucifer on the Sofa Out Now via Matador; They Also Performed “Wild,” “Small Stakes,” and “Inside Out”





Spoon released a new album, Lucifer on the Sofa, last week via Matador. Last night they were the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where they performed the album’s first single, “The Hardest Cut,” live on the air. They also performed three additional songs as web-exclusives: recent single “Wild,” “Small Stakes” from 2002’s Kill The Moonlight, and “Inside Out” from 2014’s They Want My Soul. Watch all the performances below.

Read our rave review of Lucifer on the Sofa.

Previously the band shared the album’s first two singles: “The Hardest Cut” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and the U2-esque “Wild” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared the album’s third and final pre-release single, “My Babe,” as well as a video of the band performing the song live from The Teragram in Los Angeles. When the album was released, album cut “Sattelite” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Spoon co-produced the album with Mark Rankin (Adele, Queens of the Stone Age) and it also features contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen. It’s the first time in more than a decade that Spoon has recorded an album in their hometown of Austin, Texas. A press release promises “it’s the band’s purest rock ’n roll record to date.”

Frontman Britt Daniel had this to say about the album in a press release: “It’s the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.”

Spoon 2022 Tour Dates:

4/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues #

4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall #

4/9 - Richmond, VA - The National #

4/11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

4/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #

4/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom #

4/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #

4/19 - Chicago, Il - The Riviera Theatre #

4/22 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

4/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #

4/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note #

4/28 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater#

429 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

5/24 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

5/25 - Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *

5/27 - Napa, CA - BottleRock

5/28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades *

5/29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

5/31 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *

6/2 - Los Angeles, CA – Palladium *

6/3 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *

6/4 - Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *



#with Margaret Glaspy

*with Geese

