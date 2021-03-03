News

Watch Spunsugar’s new video for “(You Never) Turn Around” Malmo shoegazers release third single off last year's debut LP Drive-Through Chapel





Swedish trio Spunsugar released one of 2020's finest long players in the shape of Drive-Through Chapel, their debut album on Adrian Records. Hailing from Malmo, the trio - founder members Cordelia Moreau (guitars) and Elin Ramstedt (vocals & guitar) alongside bass player Felix Sjostrom - have emerged as one of their homeland's hottest musical properties in recent years.

Initially the brainchild of Moreau and Ramstedt, whose mutual love of shoegaze and dreampop led to them forming a band while aged fifteen. Although the band didn't last very long, both continued to write and ended up living separately in Malmo until finally getting back in contact and Spunsugar were born.

Having written and recorded their first batch of songs, the trio (complete with trusty drum machine) found themselves picked up by Adrian Recordings culminating in their first single "I Shouldn't Care". Since then, they've found themselves compared to the likes of Curve, Ringo Deathstarr and Slowdive among others while not entirely forgetting their goth and metal phases which surfaced during Moreau and Ramstedt's formative years.

Now they've just released a third single off the album entitled "(You Never) Turn Around" and with it, an incredible new video that has a distinct Sofia Coppola vibe going on.

About "(You Never) Turn Around", Spunsugar say the following:-

"A little less steel, a little more silk: that was the mantra when "(You Never) Turn Around" was recorded. It's the final song in a trilogy about being in a relationship with a person who's emotionally unavailable ("Time Enough at Last" and "Dial Up Tone" from the debut album are the first and second parts). The lyrics are inspired by a hazy memory of a film. In the film the theory goes that when they say goodbye but turn to look at you one last time, you know it's love. Make no mistake, this is a true Spunsugar song, so you're guaranteed a meaty rock song. But this single is pop: dreamier than previous releases and crisper in its construction, with a compelling intro, groovier tempo and the sort of singalong feel that your granny might appreciate. Spunsugar might be accused of having sold our souls, but that don't bother us. We never had one to begin with."

Here's the aforementioned video in all its glory.

