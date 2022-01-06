 Watch St. Vincent Perform “...At the Holiday Party” and Be Interviewed on “James Corden” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, January 6th, 2022  
Watch St. Vincent Perform “...At the Holiday Party” and Be Interviewed on “James Corden”

Daddy’s Home Out Now via Loma Vista

Jan 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) performed Daddy’s Home track “...At the Holiday Party” on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Clark was also interviewed by Corden, where she discussed her family holiday traditions as well as receiving a phone call from Paul McCartney. Watch the performance and interview below.

Daddy’s Home came out last May via Loma Vista. It was recently nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Alternative Album.

