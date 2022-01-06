Watch St. Vincent Perform “...At the Holiday Party” and Be Interviewed on “James Corden”
Daddy’s Home Out Now via Loma Vista
Last night, St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) performed Daddy’s Home track “...At the Holiday Party” on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Clark was also interviewed by Corden, where she discussed her family holiday traditions as well as receiving a phone call from Paul McCartney. Watch the performance and interview below.
Daddy’s Home came out last May via Loma Vista. It was recently nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Alternative Album.
