Watch Supergrass Rip Through Their 1997 Classic "Richard III" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" In It For the Money (Remastered Expanded Edition) Out Now via BMG





Supergrass returned to American TV last night to perform their 1997 hit “Richard III” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ripping through the song and displaying what an amazingly tight band they remain, even all these decades later. The song is from their second album, In It For the Money, which got the expanded reissue treatment last year. Watch the performance below.

Read our 2021 interview with Supergrass on In It For the Money.

Supergrass were one of the leading lights of the mid-1990s Britpop movement and they reunited a few years back and have been touring. In It For the Money (Remastered Expanded Edition) came out last August via BMG. The 3-CD set includes a bonus disc of B-sides, demos, early versions, and previously unreleased tracks, along with a third disc of 20 previously unreleased live tracks from the era.

Supergrass are Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn, Danny Goffey, and Rob Coombes. They originally broke-up in 2010 after releasing six albums: I Should Coco (1995), In It For the Money (1997), Supergrass (1999), Life On Other Planets (2002), Road to Rouen (2005), and Diamond Hoo Ha (2008). But they reformed in 2019 and shared a previously unreleased cover of The Police’s “Next to You.” Then in 2020 they released The Strange Ones 1994-2008, a career-spanning best of box set that included all six of their albums and five previously unreleased tracks, including “Next to You.” The band also played some new shows.

Since Supergrass first broke-up its members have engaged in other projects, most notably frontman Gaz Coombes has released three well-received solo albums, the most recent being 2018’s World’s Strongest Man (which was our Album of the Week).

Read our 2017 Artist Survey interview with Gaz Coombes.

Read our 2018 interview with Gaz Coombes on World’s Strongest Man.

