News

All





Watch Tame Impala Perform Acoustic Home Version of “On Track” for Australian Benefit Concert Courtney Barnett Also Performed “Depreston” on Music From the Home Front





On Saturday there was a televised and live-streamed benefit concert in Australia entitled Music From the Home Front that featured various musicians performing from home to pay tribute to Australian healthcare workers on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of note were performances by Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker), who did a solo acoustic version of “On Track,” and Courtney Barnett, who did a solo version of “Depreston.” You can watch the full live stream below (skip to 2:23:00 to see Barnett) or there’s a separate video of Tame Impala’s performance.

Tame Impala released a new album, The Slow Rush, earlier this year via Interscope (stream it here) and “On Track” is taken from there.

It’s been five years since his last album, his excellent third album, Currents (which was #2 on Under the Radar's Top 100 Albums of 2015 list). Read our 2015 cover story article on Tame Impala's Currents and our bonus digital interview with Parker.

“Depreston” can be found on Courtney Barnett’s 2015-released debut full-length album, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit. Barnett’s last album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, was released back in May 2018 via Mom + Pop/Marathon Artists/Milk! Records. It was our Album of the Week and one our Top 100 Albums of 2018.

Read our 2018 cover story on Courtney Barnett here.

In 2017 Barnett teamed up with American singer/songwriter/guitarist Kurt Vile for the collaborative album, Lotta Sea Lice, which came out in October via Matador. (It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017.)

Read our 2017 interview with Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile on Lotta Sea Lice.

Also read our joint interview between Barnett and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, from our Best of 2015 issue.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.