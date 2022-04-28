Watch The B-52’s Perform “Love Shack” on “Jimmy Kimmel”
Farewell Tour to Kick Off in August
Last night, The B-52’s made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed their biggest hit, “Love Shack.” View below.
Earlier this week, the band announced a farewell tour, which is set to kick off in August. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
