Thursday, April 28th, 2022  
Watch The B-52’s Perform “Love Shack” on “Jimmy Kimmel”

Farewell Tour to Kick Off in August

Apr 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, The B-52’s made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed their biggest hit, “Love Shack.” View below.

Earlier this week, the band announced a farewell tour, which is set to kick off in August. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

