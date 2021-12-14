 Watch The Brand New Video From Chloe Rodgers | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 14th, 2021  
Watch The Brand New Video From Chloe Rodgers

"Free Your Mind" off her debut EP "Back To The Quay" gets its visual release today

Dec 14, 2021 By Dom Gourlay
It’s been a successful breakthrough year for Nottingham based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Chloe Rodgers. Having been championed as one of Under the Radar’s 21 For 2021 off the back of last year’s trio of singles “A Delphian Lullaby”, “Faces” and “The Algea”, she’s spent 2021 releasing more incredible new music culminating in last month’s debut EP, Back To The Quay.

The title track pays homage to her late grandfather by way of a sweet and subtle acoustic serenade which captures Chloe at her most heartfelt and vulnerable in equal measures.

Part of a four-track EP that also features “Better View”, “Bones” and “Free Your Mind”. Back To The Quay provides a stunning representation of Chloe Rodgers diversity as an artist of some repute.

Originally offered up as the focus single for the full EP release, ‘Free Your Mind’ was always seen as one of her more personal cuts, and this new video looks to highlight those more candid moments. Showing us a more intimate side to her day-to-day life, the visuals have this transportive and timely texture as we also get to experience the ever-moving journey that she is embarking on right now.

Speaking about the new video, Chloe said, “I think the video for Free Your Mind is my favourite so far because it features the people in my life. The song is about staying positive in the face of change, which I wanted to show through the change of the seasons in the clips, the autumn leaves, and the daffodils.”

With more music scheduled to come in the none too distant future, 2022 looks set to be a pivotal one for Chloe Rodgers. In the meantime, here’s the video for “Free Your Mind”.



