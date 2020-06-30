News

Watch the Cast of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” Reunite for Josh Gad’s “Reunited Apart” Plus There Was a Tribute to John Hughes Featuring Molly Ringwald, Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, Michael Keaton, Jon Cryer, Judd Nelson, and Others





For the latest episode of his quarantine YouTube series Reunited Apart, actor Josh Gad brought together much of the main cast of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (including Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jennifer Grey, Ben Stein, and others). Gad also welcomed notable superfan Jake Gyllenhaal, who quized the stars. Then at the end there was a moving tribute to the film’s writer/director John Hughes featuring cast members from his various films recreating iconic lines, including Molly Ringwald, Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, Michael Keaton, Jon Cryer, Judd Nelson, and others. Hughes died in 2009. And watch through the credits too.

Gad said this is the final Reunited Apart episode for the summer. Each episode helps benefit a different charity. This episode benefitted CORE: “CORE provides financial relief when a food and beverage employee with children faces a health crisis, death or natural disaster. As the world faces the biggest pandemic in our lifetime, they continue to honor their mission by providing support to families affected by COVID-19.”

The first episode of Reunited Apart featured the cast and crew of The Goonies. Then there was an episode featuring the main cast and crew of Back to the Future and another episode with the main cast and crew of Ghostbusters. Other episodes have centered on Splash and The Lord of the Rings. Gad is best known for Frozen and Beauty and the Beast.

