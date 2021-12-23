News

All





Watch “The End” Featuring Music By The Tremelo Beer Gut Danish garage rockers soundtrack new short from acclaimed film maker Peder Pedersen





Danish garage rock outfit The Tremelo Beer Gut have been making skull crushing, surf-laden anthems for over twenty years now, so it’s quite fitting that they’ve been asked to provide the soundtrack to acclaimed film director Peder Pedersen’s latest short cut. Entitled “The End”, the film clocks in at twelve seconds short of eight minutes and is heavily influenced by cult b-movies from back in the day. Complete with “bad dubbing and terrible acting” (their words not ours!) while shot using 16mm film, “The End” is the bi=product of Pedersen whose past works include the music videos for “Barbie Girl” by Aqua and “Attack Of The Ghost Riders” by The Raveonettes.

Incidentally, drummer and Crunchy Frog Recordings head honcho Jesper “Yebo” Reginal formed The Tremelo Beer Gut with Sune Rose Wagner back in 1998. Wagner of course then went on to form The Raveonettes. Nevertheless, the four members of The Tremelo Beer Gut - Yebo, Jens Ole Lembcke aka “Jengo” (guitars & vocals)), Ulrik Nalna Petersen aka “The Great Nalna” (guitars & vocals) and Per Sunding (bass) - stuck to their guns of never doing music videos. So with “The End”, the band were given free reigns in just picking songs off their latest LP You Can’t Handle The Tremelo Beer Gut for the resultant soundtrack.

You Can’t Handle The Tremelo Beer Gut is the band’s fifth studio album and first since 2008’s Nous Sommes The Tremolo Beer Gut. Qui Le Fuck Êtes-Vous? Featuring guest appearances from Sune Rose Wagner (The Raveonettes, Psyched Up Janis), Jon Spencer (The Blues Explosion & Heavy Trash), Cristina Martinez (Boss Hog, Pussy Galore - with Jon Spencer), Evan D. Foster (The Sonics, The Boss Martians), The Courettes and Chris Barfield (The Huntington Cads) among others. The album is out now on all good formats via Crunchy Frog Recordings.

<a href="https://thetremolobeergut.bandcamp.com/album/you-cant-handle">You Can't Handle… by The Tremolo Beer Gut</a><p>