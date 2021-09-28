 Watch the First Trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” Starring Alana Haim | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, September 28th, 2021  
Watch the First Trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” Starring Alana Haim

Due Out November 26 in Select Theatres

Sep 28, 2021 By Joey Arnone
The first trailer has just been shared for Paul Thomas Anderson’s long-anticipated upcoming film, Licorice Pizza. The film stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (son of late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman) as young lovers living in San Fernando Valley circa 1973. Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, and Tom Waits also star in the film. Watch the trailer below.

Anderson has directed several HAIM videos in recent years, including the videos “Now I’m In It” and “Man From the Magazine” from the band’s latest album, Women in Music Pt. III. His most recent film, Phantom Thread, came out back in 2017.

