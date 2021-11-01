 Watch the First Trailer for “The Book of Boba Fett” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, November 1st, 2021  
Subscribe

Watch the First Trailer for “The Book of Boba Fett”

Hits Disney+ on December 29

Nov 01, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


The first trailer has just been shared for the new Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett. It is a successor to the hugely-successful series, The Mandalorian, and will make its Disney+ premiere on December 29. Watch the trailer below.

According to the series’ official description, it will be “a thrilling Star Wars adventure that finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.” Actors Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen will be reprising their roles from The Manadalorian as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, respectively.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent