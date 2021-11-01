News

Watch the First Trailer for “The Book of Boba Fett” Hits Disney+ on December 29





The first trailer has just been shared for the new Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett. It is a successor to the hugely-successful series, The Mandalorian, and will make its Disney+ premiere on December 29. Watch the trailer below.

According to the series’ official description, it will be “a thrilling Star Wars adventure that finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.” Actors Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen will be reprising their roles from The Manadalorian as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, respectively.

