Watch the First Trailer for Wes Anderson’s New Film “The French Dispatch” Film Due Out July 24 via Searchlight Pictures and Stars Bill Murray, Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Saoirse Ronan, and Many More





The first trailer for The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson's new film, has been shared. And if you love Anderson's films it seems like you're in for a treat. The packed cast includes many Anderson regulars, as well as some new players, including Bill Murray, Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Saoirse Ronan, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Léa Seydoux, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Anjelica Huston, Christoph Waltz, Jason Schwartzman, Elisabeth Moss, Fisher Stevens, Griffin Dunne, Henry Winkler, Kate Winslet, Owen Wilson, and more. According to the trailer's YouTube description, The French Dispatch "brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city." The film is due out July 24 via Searchlight Pictures. Watch the trailer below. Below that is the film's delightful poster, which was released yesterday.

Anderson also wrote the screenplay from a story he hatched with Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, and Jason Schwartzman. Anderson's last film was the stop-motion Isle of Dogs, in 2018. His last two live action films were 2012's Moonrise Kingdom and 2014's The Grand Budapest Hotel.

