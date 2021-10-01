Watch The Flaming Lips Perform “Mother I’ve Taken LSD” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

News

The Flaming Lips were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, where they performed “Mother I’ve Taken LSD,” from their 2020 album, American Head. Watch the spirited and colorful performance below.

American Head, released by Warner Records, made it to #47 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Back in June the band released The Soft Bulletin Companion on vinyl for the first time, for Record Store Day.

Listen to our recent podcast interview with The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne, along with our bonus episode which features more from the interview.

