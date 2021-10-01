Watch The Flaming Lips Perform “Mother I’ve Taken LSD” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
American Head Out Now via Warner
The Flaming Lips were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, where they performed “Mother I’ve Taken LSD,” from their 2020 album, American Head. Watch the spirited and colorful performance below.
American Head, released by Warner Records, made it to #47 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Back in June the band released The Soft Bulletin Companion on vinyl for the first time, for Record Store Day.
Listen to our recent podcast interview with The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne, along with our bonus episode which features more from the interview.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- The Girl and the Spider (Review) —
- Elbow Share Video for New Song “The Seldom Seen Kid” (News) — Elbow, Guy Garvey
- Premiere: Nina June Shares Video for “Jeremiah Blue” (News) — Nina June
- Bestfriend Share New EP ‘places i’ve lived’ - Stream it Below (News) — Bestfriend
- Premiere: Weathers Share New Video For “American Dream” (News) — Weathers
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.