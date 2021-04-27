News

Watch The Flaming Lips Perform “Will You Return / When You Come Down” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Performed alongside Micah Nelson





Last night, The Flaming Lips were featured as musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed “Will You Return / When You Come Down” from their 2020 album American Head. The performance featured backing vocals and guitar by Micah Nelson (son of Willie Nelson and frontman of Particle Kid) and took place at Blue Note Lounge in Oklahoma City, the site of their first-ever live performance in 1983. Watch below.

American Head made it to #47 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Listen to our recent podcast interview with The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne.

