Watch The Killers Perform “Caution” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Last night, singer Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers (who are quarantining together) joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to play their recent single “Caution” from the forthcoming album Imploding the Mirage, which was due out later this month but was recently pushed back “due to delays in finalizing the album.”

“Caution” is an upbeat, fire-cracker of a song about living freely. It even features guitar from Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac fame. “If I don’t get out of this town, I just might be the one that burns it down,” sings Flowers on the song. Considering he can’t go anywhere, we might just be in for some grand larceny.

All jokes aside, the more bare-bones version of the song is just as enjoyable. With help from pre-recorded drums and synth, Vannucci played guitar while Flowers sang some strained high-notes and tickled the keys. Although lacking the bells and whistles of the original song, the song’s jovial nature was still evident.

The band also dedicated the new song to frontline workers: “We’d like to play a song for all the healthcare workers who are putting themselves out on the front lines, helping everybody in need. Can’t tell you how much we appreciate that and how heroic that is. So thank you very much and this song is for them.”

Imploding the Mirage is the follow-up to 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful. The band produced it with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, recording it in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, Utah. The album features several notable special guests, including: Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel, Blake Mills, and Lucius. As well as “Caution,” the band also previously shared the album’s second single, “Fire In Bone.”

