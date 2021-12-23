Watch the New LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special
Features Eric Wareheim, Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko, and Aparna Nancheria
Last night, the new LCD Soundsystem special, The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, premiered on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video. The two-part special opened with a sitcom sketch featuring Eric Wareheim, Christine Ko, Macaulay Culkin, Tony Cavalero, and Aparna Nancherla, all performing as band members in a shared house. The real band then came out to perform a career-spanning live set, which included a performance of their 2015 single, “Christmas Will Break Your Heart.” Watch all clips below.
LCD Soundsystem’s most recent album, American Dream, came out in 2017 via Columbia/DFA.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Announces Special 20th Anniversary Double Issue (News) — Grandaddy, CHVRCHES, Kamasi Washington, Bat For Lashes, Weyes Blood, The Divine Comedy, Elbow, Nilüfer Yanya, Miki Berenyi, Lush, Piroshka, The Horrors, Rose Elinor Dougall, Ladytron, Doves, Mogwai, Black Box Recorder, The Charlatans, Idlewild, The War on Drugs, Cate Le Bon, Let’s Eat Grandma, Wet Leg, Magdalena Bay, Metronomy, Snail Mail, Parquet Courts, alt-J, Cat Power, Tears for Fears, Courtney Barnett
- Joni Mitchell Shares Video for “River” in Honor of the Song’s 50th Anniversary (News) — Joni Mitchell
- Watch the New LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special (News) — LCD Soundsystem
- Roddy Woomble of Idlewild on His Recent Solo Album “Lo! Soul” (Interview) — Roddy Woomble, Idlewild
- HARD FEELINGS (Review) — HARD FEELINGS
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.