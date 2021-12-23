 Watch the New LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, December 23rd, 2021  
Subscribe

Watch the New LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special

Features Eric Wareheim, Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko, and Aparna Nancheria

Dec 23, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Last night, the new LCD Soundsystem special, The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, premiered on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video. The two-part special opened with a sitcom sketch featuring Eric Wareheim, Christine Ko, Macaulay Culkin, Tony Cavalero, and Aparna Nancherla, all performing as band members in a shared house. The real band then came out to perform a career-spanning live set, which included a performance of their 2015 single, “Christmas Will Break Your Heart.” Watch all clips below.

LCD Soundsystem’s most recent album, American Dream, came out in 2017 via Columbia/DFA.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent