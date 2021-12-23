News

Watch the New LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special Features Eric Wareheim, Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko, and Aparna Nancheria





Last night, the new LCD Soundsystem special, The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, premiered on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video. The two-part special opened with a sitcom sketch featuring Eric Wareheim, Christine Ko, Macaulay Culkin, Tony Cavalero, and Aparna Nancherla, all performing as band members in a shared house. The real band then came out to perform a career-spanning live set, which included a performance of their 2015 single, “Christmas Will Break Your Heart.” Watch all clips below.

LCD Soundsystem’s most recent album, American Dream, came out in 2017 via Columbia/DFA.

