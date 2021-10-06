Watch the New Trailer for “Cyrano,” Featuring Original Music by The National
Soundtrack Due Out December 10, First Single Out This Friday
A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Joe Wright film Cyrano, a musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac which features original music by The National. The upcoming film’s score was written by Aaron and Bryce Dessner, with lyrics by Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser. An accompanying soundtrack will be out on December 10 via Decca, and its first single, “Someone To Say,” is set to be released this Friday (October 8). Watch the trailer below.
Earlier this year, The National reissued several early album and EP releases via 4AD.
(via Stereogum)
