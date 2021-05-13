News

Watch the New Trailer for Edgar Wright’s Sparks Documentary “The Sparks Brothers” In Theaters June 18 via Focus Features





A new trailer for The Sparks Brothers, Edgar Wright’s upcoming documentary on Los Angeles art-rock legends Sparks (brothers Ron and Russell Mael), has been shared. It showcases many of the notable musicians, actors, and writers interviewed in the documentary, but also displays some of the Mael brothers’ signature wit. The premise for the documentary is that Sparks are an incredibly influential band, and yet many, outside of diehard music fans, haven’t heard of them. The tagline for the film is “your favorite band’s favorite band.” The Sparks Brothers is due out in theaters on June 18 via Focus Features. Below is the trailer, above is the film’s poster.

British director Wright is known for his fiction films Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Baby Driver. He’s also got another one of those, the 1960s set psychological horror film Last Night in Soho, due out October 22, also via Focus Features. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terrence Stamp, Thomasin McKenzie, and Diana Rigg (in her final film role).

Sparks’ last album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, came out last year via BMG. It followed 2017’s Hippopotamus. In 2015 Sparks teamed up with Scotland’s Franz Ferdinand as FFS and released their self-titled debut album.

