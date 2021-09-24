News

Watch the New Wes Anderson-Directed Video for Jarvis Cocker Cover of Christophe's "Aline"





Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker recently shared a cover of the 1965 Christophe song “Aline,” which was featured in the original trailer for Wes Anderson’s upcoming film The French Dispatch. Now, Anderson has directed a video for the cover, which can be viewed below.

Cocker’s upcoming album, Chanson D’Ennui Tip-Top, is described by the artist as being a musical counterpart to The French Dispatch, and it will be out on October 22 via ABKCO.

Cocker’s other band, JARV IS…, released their debut album Beyond the Pale last year via Rough Trade. It was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with Jarvis Cocker on Beyond the Pale.

