Tuesday, November 10th, 2020  
Watch The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Interview a Holographic Andrew Yang

This is the Second Installment of Casablancas’ New Interview Series

Nov 03, 2020 By Joey Arnone
Julian Casablancas, frontman of bands The Strokes and The Voidz, has teamed up with Rolling Stone to launch a new interview series entitled SOS - Earth is a Mess. The first episode featured him interviewing Democracy Now! Host Amy Goodman, and for the second installment, he interviewed entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who appeared as a hologram speaking to Casablancas. Watch the interview below.

Casablancas had this to say in a press release about their discussion: "It was very exciting to meet and talk with Andrew Yang. I didn't know quite what to expect, but he seems to be a great independent spirit who cares deeply for the future of America & the world. Though he's from the business world he really seems to understand the need to rectify reckless corporate power and the inequality created by it. With his understanding of business, I found him to be a credible and powerful critic of the corrupt systems we are currently prisoners of."

The idea for SOS - Earth is a Mess came about when Casablancas interviewed cultural critic Henry Giroux for Rolling Stone back in 2016.

The Strokes put out a new album, The New Abnormal, on Cult/RCA earlier this year.

