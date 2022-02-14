 Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Performance with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and More | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Performance with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and More

The Performance Also Featured Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent

Feb 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar joined together to perform at last night’s Super Bowl halftime show. The performance also featured a surprise appearance by 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak made an appearance as a drummer in the live band. View the link to the full performance below.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg opened the show, performing “The Next Episode” and 2Pac’s “California Love.” After 50 Cent’s surprise performance of “In Da Club,” Mary J. Blige then took the stage to perform “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.” Kendrick Lamar performed the intro to “M.A.A.D. City” and “Alright,” and Eminem followed with a performance of “Lose Yourself.” Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg then closed the show with a performance of “Still D.R.E.”

