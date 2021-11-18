News

Watch the Trailer For Hulu’s New Miniseries “Pam and Tommy” Starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan First Three Episodes Set to Premiere on February 2





The first trailer for the upcoming Hulu miniseries Pam and Tommy has just been released. The series, directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya), stars Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, depicting the couple’s tumultuous relationship in 1995 after their infamous sex tape was leaked. Seth Rogan also stars as Rand Gauthier, the ex-porn star and electrician who stole the tape from Anderson and Lee’s house. The first three episodes will premiere on Hulu on February 2, with subsequent episodes released weekly. Watch the trailer below.

Additional cast members include Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. The trailer features the usage of Lenny Kravitz’s 1993 song “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”

