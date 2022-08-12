Watch the Trailer For Tegan and Sara’s Upcoming TV Show “High School”
Premieres October 14 via Freevee
The official trailer for the new show High School, an adaptation of Tegan and Sara’s memoir of the same name, has just been released. The show will premiere on October 14 on Amazon’s Freevee service. View the trailer below.
Produced by Clea DuVall, High School stars twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, with Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer playing their mother and father, respectively.
In July, Tegan and Sara announced the release of a new album, Crybaby, which will be out on October 21 via Mom + Pop.
