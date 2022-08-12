 Watch the Trailer For Tegan and Sara’s Upcoming TV Show “High School” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, August 12th, 2022  
Watch the Trailer For Tegan and Sara’s Upcoming TV Show “High School”

Premieres October 14 via Freevee

Aug 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone
The official trailer for the new show High School, an adaptation of Tegan and Sara’s memoir of the same name, has just been released. The show will premiere on October 14 on Amazon’s Freevee service. View the trailer below.

Produced by Clea DuVall, High School stars twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, with Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer playing their mother and father, respectively.

In July, Tegan and Sara announced the release of a new album, Crybaby, which will be out on October 21 via Mom + Pop.

