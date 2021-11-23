News

All





Watch The Video For New DITZ Song “The Warden” Debut album "The Great Regression" and 2022 tour also announced





DITZ are one of Under the Radar’s finest discoveries of 2021, and today they’ve shared a video for a new song entitled “The Warden”. Taken from the Brighton band’s forthcoming debut album, The Great Regression, which comes out in 2022, singer Cal Francis says of “The Warden”.

“Existing in music you meet a lot of incredibly talented people with very singular mindsets. I’ve seen lots of good friends really struggle to develop because of their intense focus on their output. The titular warden is a metaphor for this obsession and how it’s easy to let yourself be ruled by that mindset which can actually become a deceptively comfortable place.”

Having initially formed in Brighton at the end of 2015, DITZ released their debut EP the following year. There have been a few line-up changes along the way, but the five-piece has been settled since 2019. Their subsequent releases prompted Joe Talbot from Idles to proclaim “DITZ are the best band in Brighton, if not the world”.

The first single from The Great Regression (“Ded Würst”) came out last month and became an instant favourite of Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music. In the meantime, DITZ have also announced new UK and France dates and a couple festival appearances for next year, in addition to their current tour which starts later this week. They now play the following:

November 25, 2021 – The Sugarmill, Stoke-On-Trent

November 26, 2021 – Gullivers, Manchester (with Penelope Isles)

November 27, 2021 – St Marys, Chester (with Penelope Isles)

December 2, 2021 – Le Pub, Newport

December 3, 2021 – Sin City, Swansea

December 4, 2021 – Portland Arms, Cambridge

December 9, 2021 – Music Hall, Ramsgate

December 10, 2021 – The Piper, Hastings (with The Psychotic Monks)

March 15, 2022 – Independent, Sunderland

March 18, 2022 – Broadcast, Glasgow

March 19, 2022 – Legends, Edinburgh

March 20, 2022 – Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

March 21, 2022 – Hare & Hounds 2, Birmingham

March 22, 2022 – Louisiana, Bristol

March 23, 2022 – Cavern, Exeter

March 24, 2022 – Shacklewell Arms, London

March 25, 2022 – Hope & Ruin, Brighton

April 2, 2022 – Fair Play Festival, Manchester

April 4, 2022 – Mc Daid’s, Le Havre

April 5, 2022 – La Cartonnerie, Reims

April 6, 2022 – L’hydrophone, Lorient

April 7, 2022 – Antipode, Rennes

April 8, 2022 – God Save Clermont, Clermont Ferrand

April 9, 2022 – Point Éphémère, Paris

April 11, 2022 – Aeronef, Lille (with METZ + Psychic Graveyard)

April 17, 2022 – Futurama Festival, Liverpool

July 7-9, 2022 – 2000 Trees Festival, Cheltenham

Official Website

Bandcamp