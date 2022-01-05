Watch The War on Drugs Perform “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on Ellen
I Don’t Live Here Anymore Out Now via Atlantic
Today, The War on Drugs took to the stage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform the song “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” from their most recent album of the same name. The band was joined by featuring artists Lucius. Watch below.
I Don’t Live Here Anymore came out last year via Atlantic. In addition to the title track, which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, it features the songs “Living Proof,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week, and “Change,” which made it to #3 on our Songs of the Week. Read our review of the album here.
Last November, the band performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed several songs from the album.
