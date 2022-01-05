 Watch The War on Drugs Perform “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on Ellen | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, January 5th, 2022  
Subscribe

Watch The War on Drugs Perform “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on Ellen

I Don’t Live Here Anymore Out Now via Atlantic

Jan 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Today, The War on Drugs took to the stage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform the song “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” from their most recent album of the same name. The band was joined by featuring artists Lucius. Watch below.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore came out last year via Atlantic. In addition to the title track, which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, it features the songs “Living Proof,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week, and “Change,” which made it to #3 on our Songs of the Week. Read our review of the album here.

Last November, the band performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed several songs from the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent