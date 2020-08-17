News

Watch The War on Drugs Play “In Reverse” and Cover Warren Zevon for Voter Livestream The Band Covered “Accidentally Like a Martyr” for A Concert For Voter Registration





On August 14th, Vote Ready, A Concert For Voter Registration, organized by Live From Out There, Fort William Artist Management, and the voter engagement advocacy group HeadCount gathered a bunch of indie rock stars for a live streamed concert. Among them were legends The War on Drugs. In traditional split-screen video form, the band treated fans with a cover of “Accidentally Like a Martyr” by Warren Zevon and their own track “In Reverse.” Watch below.

The video begins with keyboardist Robbie Bennett flashing his “vote” sticker and then the six members dive into their chilled-out version of Warren Zevon’s classic (it’s not their first time covering “Accidentally Like a Martyr”). The War on Drugs is pretty familiar with the track as they’ve played it live countless times. After came the joyful musings of “In Reverse” off their 2014 album Lost in the Dream.

The War on Drugs released A Deeper Understanding back in 2017; read our review of it here.

Read our interview with the band about making A Deeper Understanding.

Read our interview with Adam Granduciel on recording A Deeper Understanding

Along with The War on Drugs, other artists such as Robin Pecknold of The Fleet Foxes, Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear, Kevin Morby, TV On The Radio’s Kyp Malone and Jaleel Bunton, Waxahatchee, and Hand Habits all performed. Check it out.

