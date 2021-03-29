Watch The Weather Station Make Network TV Debut Performing on “CBS This Morning”

News

The Weather Station (the project of Toronto-based singer/songwriter Tamara Linderman) released a new album, Ignorance, last month via Fat Possum (stream it here). Over the weekend The Weather Station made her network TV debut, performing three songs on CBS This Morning Saturday: “Parking Lot,” “Tried to Tell You,” and “Loss.” Watch all three performances below.

Ignorance is the follow-up to The Weather Station’s acclaimed self-titled and self-produced fourth album, released in 2017 by Paradise of Bachelors.

In a previous press release, Linderman said the album was built on rhythm. “I saw how the less emotion there was in the rhythm, the more room there was for emotion in the rest of the music, the more freedom I had vocally,” she says.

In his review of Ignorance, our critic Ben Jardine writes: “The record explores themes of dark vs. light, of right vs. wrong, of our collective unknown future, of the fragility of our planet’s climate—all bundled into a contemplative collection of 10 songs. The word ‘Ignorance’ in this sense, it should be pointed out, is not to be taken for its negative face value. Instead, Lindeman weaves hope, deep thought, and care into considering our ignorance—not as a detriment, but as an opportunity to improve our future.”

Ignorance includes “Robber,” a new song The Weather Station shared in October via a self-directed video for it in her directorial debut. “Robber,” an atmospheric horn- and string-backed track, was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced in November, Linderman shared its second single, “Tried to Tell You,” via a self-directed video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared another song from it, “Atlantic,” via a self-directed video for the track (which again made our Songs of the Week list). Then she shared another song from it, “Parking Lot,” via a video for the track. “Parking Lot” also made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Linderman, who plays guitar and piano on the album, was aided in this cause by drummer Kieran Adams (DIANA), bassist Ben Whiteley, percussionist Philippe Melanson (Bernice), saxophonist Brodie West (The Ex), flutist Ryan Driver (Eric Chenaux), keyboardist Johnny Spence (Tegan and Sara), and guitarist Christine Bougie (Bahamas). Linderman co-produced Ignorance with Marcus Paquin, who also mixed the album.

