Watch The Weather Station’s TV Debut Performing “Tried to Tell You” on “Jimmy Kimmel” How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars Due Out March 4 via Fat Possum





Last night, The Weather Station (the project of Toronto-based singer/songwriter Tamara Lindeman) made her late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She performed the song “Tried to Tell You” from her latest album Ignorance. Lindeman’s forthcoming album, How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars, will be out on March 4 via Fat Possum. Watch the performance below.

Upon announcement of the upcoming album, Lindeman shared the song “Endless Time,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Ignorance came out last year. It featured the song “Parking Lot,” which made it to our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

