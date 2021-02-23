Watch Tune-Yards Perform “hold yourself.” on “Stephen Colbert”
sketchy. Due Out March 26 on 4AD
Tune-Yards (Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner) performed their newest single “hold yourself.” last night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The song will be featured on their upcoming album, sketchy., which is due out March 26 via 4AD. Check out the colorful performance below.
“Hold yourself.” was one of our Songs of the Week when it was released last month. The band previously released the song “nowhere, man” from the upcoming album back in September of last year. It was also one of our Songs of the Week.
Tune-Yards’ last album was 2018’s I can feel you creep into my private life.
Read our interview with Tune-Yards on I can feel you creep into my private life.
