Watch Tune-Yards Perform New Song “hypnotized” With a Puppet on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
sketchy. Due Out March 26 on 4AD
Last night, Tune-Yards (Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner) performed a new song titled “hypnotized” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The performance featured Garbus singing the song while controlling a puppet. “Hypnotized” will be featured on their upcoming album, sketchy., which is due out on March 26 via 4AD. Check out the performance below.
Previously released songs from sketchy. are “nowhere, man” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “hold yourself.” (another one of our Songs of the Week). Last month the band also performed “hold yourself.” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
Yesterday, 4AD shared a Tune-Yards cover of The Breeders’ “Cannonball” as a part of their upcoming 40th anniversary covers compilation album, Bills & Aches & Blues.
