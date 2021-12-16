News

Watch Turnstile Perform “Mystery” and “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)” on “Seth Myers” GLOW ON Out Now via Roadrunner





Last night, Baltimore-based band Turnstile made their late night TV debut performing on Late Night with Seth Myers. They performed the songs “Mystery” and “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection),” both featured on their newest album, GLOW ON. Watch below.

GLOW ON was released back in August via Roadrunner.

