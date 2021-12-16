 Watch Turnstile Perform “Mystery” and “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)” on “Seth Myers” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Watch Turnstile Perform “Mystery” and “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)” on “Seth Myers”

GLOW ON Out Now via Roadrunner

Dec 16, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Baltimore-based band Turnstile made their late night TV debut performing on Late Night with Seth Myers. They performed the songs “Mystery” and “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection),” both featured on their newest album, GLOW ON. Watch below.

GLOW ON was released back in August via Roadrunner.

