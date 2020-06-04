Watch TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Perform “Love Dog” Solo on Stephen Colbert
The Song is From the Band’s 2008 Album Dear Science
Last night, TV On The Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe joined Stephen Colbert on The Late Show as the musical guest. The full band hasn’t released a new album since 2014, so Adebimpe opted to play deep cut “Love Dog” from their 2008 album Dear Science. Watch the full home performance below (which was actually recorded in April).
Over a looping melody and crashing drums, Adebimpe sang the mellow dirge with resonant passion. “Come lay me low and love me/This lonely little love dog,” he pleads.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Hatchie and The Pains of Being Pure at Heart Cover The Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Sometimes Always” (News) — Hatchie, The Jesus and Mary Chain, The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
- Bob Mould Announces New Album, Doesn’t Hold Back on New Protest Song “American Crisis” (News) — Bob Mould
- Sonic Boom (aka Pete Kember) Shares Video for New Song “Tawkin Techno” (News) — Sonic Boom
- Tokyo Godfathers (Review) —
- Watch TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Perform “Love Dog” Solo on Stephen Colbert (News) — TV on the Radio
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.