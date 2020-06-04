 Watch TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Perform “Love Dog” Solo on Stephen Colbert | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, June 4th, 2020  
Subscribe

Watch TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Perform “Love Dog” Solo on Stephen Colbert

The Song is From the Band’s 2008 Album Dear Science

Jun 04, 2020 By Samantha Small
Bookmark and Share


Last night, TV On The Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe joined Stephen Colbert on The Late Show as the musical guest. The full band hasn’t released a new album since 2014, so Adebimpe opted to play deep cut “Love Dog” from their 2008 album Dear Science. Watch the full home performance below (which was actually recorded in April). 

Over a looping melody and crashing drums, Adebimpe sang the mellow dirge with resonant passion. “Come lay me low and love me/This lonely little love dog,” he pleads. 

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent