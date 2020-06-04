News

Watch TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Perform “Love Dog” Solo on Stephen Colbert The Song is From the Band’s 2008 Album Dear Science





Last night, TV On The Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe joined Stephen Colbert on The Late Show as the musical guest. The full band hasn’t released a new album since 2014, so Adebimpe opted to play deep cut “Love Dog” from their 2008 album Dear Science. Watch the full home performance below (which was actually recorded in April).

Over a looping melody and crashing drums, Adebimpe sang the mellow dirge with resonant passion. “Come lay me low and love me/This lonely little love dog,” he pleads.

