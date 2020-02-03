Watch Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver Play Bernie Sanders Rallies in Iowa

News

The Iowa Caucuses are finally today. After months and months of campaigning and multiple debates, tonight we'll get the first real sense of who might get the Democratic nomination and face up against President Donald Trump. Bernie Sanders is doing well in the polls, but there's no guarantee he'll win. However, he still has strong support from big indie rock musicians and in the past few days both Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend have performed at Iowa rallies for the Vermont senator, with Bon Iver's Justin Vernon doing a solo acoustic set on Friday night and Vampire Weekend playing on Saturday night. Watch videos of both performances below.

For Bon Iver, the whole rally in Clive, Iowa was live streamed. Skip to the three hour and two minutes mark in the archived video to watch Vernon perform.

Bon Iver Set List:

"With God on Our Side" (Bob Dylan Cover)

"Towers"

"Heavenly Father"

"Flume"

"A Song for You" (Leon Russell Cover)

"Blood Bank"

"For Emma"

"The Times They Are-a-Changin'" (Bob Dylan Cover)

To watch Vampire Weekend's performance, which included a cover of Thin Lizzy's "The Boys Are Back in Town," there's no official campaign live stream video, but instead there are various fan shot videos below. They performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and also did an acoustic set in a coffee shop in Iowa City earlier in the day.

Before tonight's @BernieSanders @vampireweekend concert in Cedar Rapids, the band is playing a couple songs at an Iowa City coffee shop, where we're also expecting the senator in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/9sAipConk6 — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) February 1, 2020

Vampire Weekend Set List:

"Harmony Hall"

"Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa"

"Holiday"

"Unbelievers"

"This Life"

"Sunflower"

"M79″

"Married In A Gold Rush"

"Walcott" (short)

"California English Pt. 2″ (short)

"I Promise You" (short)

"Diane Young" (short)

"2021" (short)

"The Boys Are Back In Town" (Thin Lizzy Cover)

"A Punk"

The Strokes previously announced that they will also be playing a Sanders get out the vote concert rally in Durham, New Hampshire on Monday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Whittemore Center Arena, 128 Main St., Durham, NH. This is the night before the February 11 New Hampshire primary. Sanders will also speak at the rally, which is free and open to the public, on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets are not required, but RSVP is encouraged. The press release announcing the rally pointed out that there will be a "VIP section reserved for super volunteers including those who have knocked over 250 doors in New Hampshire."

