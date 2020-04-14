News

Watch Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby Perform a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert The Duo Performed Their Own Songs and Covered Songs: Ohia’s “Farewell Transmission”





Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) and Kevin Morby are not only both fantastic singer/songwriters, but they are also a couple and have been spending the COVID-19 quarantine together, doing live stream concerts on Instagram. Now they have done a four-song set from their home for NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts series, an adjusted version of NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts series taking into account social distancing during the pandemic. They did two Waxahatchee songs from her recent Saint Cloud album (“Fire” and “Lilacs”), Morby’s 2016 gun control song “Beautiful Strangers,” and a cover of Songs: Ohia’s “Farewell Transmission.” Watch the session below.

Saint Cloud was released last month via Merge.

In March we posted our in-depth interview with Crutchfield about the album and quarantining during COVID-19 and you can read that here.

In March we also posted our rave review of Saint Cloud and you can read that here.

Crutchfield previously shared Saint Cloud’s first single, “Fire,” via a video for the track. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, “Lilacs,” via a video for the track that solely featured dancer Marlee Grace dancing to the song in an empty warehouse/performance space. “Lilacs” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, “Can’t Do Much,” via a video for the track. “Can’t Do Much” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Then Crutchfield covered Caroline Polachek’s “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” for SiriusXM. The original was featured on the former Chairlift singer’s 2019 solo album, Pang.

Saint Cloud is the follow-up to 2017’s Out in the Storm (which was our Album of the Week). Brad Cook produced Saint Cloud, which was recorded in the summer of 2019 at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, TX, and Long Pond in Stuyvesant, NY. Crutchfield’s backing band on the album was Bobby Colombo and Bill Lennox of the Detroit-based band Bonny Doon and that band will also be backing her on her 2020 tour dates. The album also features Josh Kaufman (Hiss Golden Messenger, Bonny Light Horseman) on guitar and keyboards and Nick Kinsey (Kevin Morby, Elvis Perkins) on drums and percussion. Saint Cloud was written right after Crutchfield decided to get sober.

“I think all of my records are turbulent and emotional, but this one feels like it has a little dose of enlightenment,” Crutchfield said in a previous press release announcing the album. “It feels a little more calm and less reckless.”

Read our 2017 The End interview with Waxahatchee where she answered our questions about endings and death.

Kevin Morby released a new album, Oh My God, back in 2019 via Dead Oceans. Oh My God was billed as Morby’s “first true concept-album” and tackles religion. Morby released two excellent albums in back-to-back years: Singing Saw in 2016 and City Music in 2017, both via Dead Oceans.

Read our 2017 interview with Kevin Morby on City Music.

Also read our 2017 Track-by-Track interview with Morby on City Music.

Read our review of Singing Saw and check out our 2016 interview with Morby about Singing Saw.

Waxahatchee Tour Dates:

7.17.20 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

8.1.20 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

8.6.20 - Kansas City, MO @ Knucklehead's *

8.7.20 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *!

8.8.20 - Waynesville, OH @ Bellwether Festival

8.9.20 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

8.10.20 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall *

8.12.20 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

8.14.20 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

8.16.20 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

8.18.20 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall *

8.23.20 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater #

8.24.20 - Portland, OR @ The Old Church #

8.26.20 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery #

8.27.20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre #

8.28.20 - Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church of Los Angeles #

8.29.20 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's #^

9.24.20 - Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

9.27.20 - Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten %

9.28.20 - Houston, TX @ The Satellite %

9.30.20 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

10.1.20 - Nashville, TN @ Exit In

10.2.20 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom %

10.4.20 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre %

10.5.20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %

10.6.20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere %$@

10.7.20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ~^

10.9.20 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre %

10.10.20 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts %

10.12.20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater %

10.13.20 - Detroit, MI @ MOCAD %

10.15.20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

10.16.20 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

10.17.20 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Bar

10.18.20 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre %



* w/ Fenne Lilly

! w/ Shady Bug

# w/ Mirah

^ w/ Bonny Doon

% w/ Ohmme

$ w/ Radiator Hospital

@ w/ Mac McCaughan

~ w/ Shamir

