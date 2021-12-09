News

Watch Wet Leg Perform "Chaise Longue" on "Seth Myers"





Last night, British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) made their American TV debut on Late Night with Seth Myers, where they performed “Chaise Longue.” Watch below.

Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album will be out on April 8, 2022 via Domino. In addition to “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), it features the songs “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which topped our Songs of the Week list.

Read our interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”

