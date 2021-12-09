 Watch Wet Leg Perform “Chaise Longue” on “Seth Myers” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, December 9th, 2021  
Watch Wet Leg Perform “Chaise Longue” on “Seth Myers”

Self-Titled Album Due Out April 8, 2022 via Domino

Dec 09, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Last night, British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) made their American TV debut on Late Night with Seth Myers, where they performed “Chaise Longue.” Watch below.

Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album will be out on April 8, 2022 via Domino. In addition to “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), it features the songs “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which topped our Songs of the Week list.

Read our interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

