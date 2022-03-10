Watch Wet Leg Perform “Wet Dream” and “Chaise Longue” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
Self-Titled Album Due Out April 8 via Domino
British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) are releasing their self-titled debut album on April 8 via Domino. Last night they stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Wet Dream” on the broadcast show and “Chaise Longue” as a web-exclusive. They gave confident and fun performances of both songs. Watch them both below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The quick assent of Wet Leg has been a delight to watch. The British duo released their debut single only nine months ago and already they are playing The Tonight Show, as well as sold out shows across America, all before the release of their debut album. It all comes down to the strength of their songs and the humor of their self-directed videos. Sometimes true talent does rise to the top.
Wet Leg features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which also topped our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared a video for “Oh No.” That was followed by another single, “Angelica,” shared via another one of their amusing self-directed videos. “Angelica” also made our Songs of the Week list.
Then the duo did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, performed “Chaise Longue” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.”
“Chaise Longue” was #1 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.
Read our 2021 interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”
Also pick up our 20th anniversary print issue to read a separate article on Wet Leg.
Wet Leg Tour Dates:
March 11th – DC9, Washington, DC – sold out
March 12th – Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA – sold out
March 14th – The Basement East, Nashville, TN – sold out
March 16th – Domino showcase @ Half-Step, SXSW, Austin, TX
March 17th – The British Music Embassy / BBC @ Cedar Street Courtyard, SXSW, Austin, TX
March 20th – Secret Group, Houston, TX – sold out
March 22nd – 191 Toole, Tucson, AZ
March 24th – Music Box, San Diego, CA
March 25th – Music Box, San Diego, CA – sold out
March 26th – Crocodile, Seattle, WA – sold out
March 27th – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR – sold out
March 29th – Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA – sold out
March 30th – The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA – sold out
April 7th – Banquet @ PRYZM, Kingston (matinee & evening)
April 8th – Rough Trade East, London (matinee & evening) – sold out
April 9th – Resident, Brighton – sold out
April 10th – Rough Trade, Bristol – sold out
April 11th – Rough Trade, Nottingham – sold out
April 12th – HMV, Birmingham – sold out
April 16th – Newcastle University, Newcastle – sold out
April 17th – The Mash House, Edinburgh – sold out
April 19th – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – sold out
April 20th – Gorilla, Manchester – sold out
April 21st – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out
April 23rd – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out
April 24th – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out
April 26th – Electric Ballroom, London – sold out
April 27th – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out
May 14th – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out
May 15th – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels
May 16th – Jaki, Cologne
May 19th – Doornroosje, Nijmegen
May 20th – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out
May 21st – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam
May 23rd – Milla, Munich
May 24th – Milla, Munich – sold out
May 25th – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out
May 28th – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington
June 16th – Isle of Wight Festival, Newport
July 9th – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow
August 25th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – sold out
