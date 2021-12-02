 Watch Wet Leg’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert For NPR | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, December 2nd, 2021  
Watch Wet Leg’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert For NPR

Self-Titled Album Due Out April 8, 2022 via Domino

Dec 02, 2021 By Joey Arnone
British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) have performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed “Chaise Longue,” “Wet Dream,” “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now.” Their self-titled debut album will be out on April 8, 2022 via Domino. Watch the concert below.

“Oh No” and “Too Late Now” were shared by the band earlier this week. “Chaise Longue” was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Wet Dream” topped our Songs of the Week list.

Read our interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”

