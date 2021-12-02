Watch Wet Leg’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert For NPR
Self-Titled Album Due Out April 8, 2022 via Domino
British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) have performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, where they performed “Chaise Longue,” “Wet Dream,” “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now.” Their self-titled debut album will be out on April 8, 2022 via Domino. Watch the concert below.
“Oh No” and “Too Late Now” were shared by the band earlier this week. “Chaise Longue” was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Wet Dream” topped our Songs of the Week list.
Read our interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Scarves Shares New Single “Heavy Eyes” (News) — Scarves
- Kim Gordon Shares New Song “Grass Jeans” To Benefit Fund Texas Choice (News) — Kim Gordon, Sonic Youth
- Premiere: Nat Harvie Shares New Single “Longbody” Featuring Alan Sparhawk of Low (News) — Nat Harvie
- Metronomy Share Live Studio Session Video for “It’s good to be back” (News) — Metronomy
- Tycho and Ben Gibbard Share Brijean Remix of “Only Love” (News) — Tycho, Tycho & Benjamin Gibbard, Ben Gibbard, Death Cab For Cutie, Brijean
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.