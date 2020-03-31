 Watch Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and His Sons Perform “Evergreen” in Their Bathroom for Jimmy Kimmel | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 31st, 2020  
Watch Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and His Sons Perform “Evergreen” in Their Bathroom for Jimmy Kimmel

WARMER and Wilco’s Ode to Joy Both Out Now via dBpm

Mar 31, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Wilco was scheduled to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but late night TV shows are improvising these days due to the COVID-19 quarantine. So Kimmel is doing his show from home and since Wilco have put touring on hold, instead frontman Jeff Tweedy did a performance from his home, in particular his bathroom, aided by his sons Spencer and Sammy. Instead of doing a Wilco song they performed “Evergreen,” from Jeff Tweedy’s 2019 solo album WARMER. Watch the unique performance below.

Wilco also put out a new album, Ode to Joy, last year via the band’s own dBpm label.

Read our interview with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy on Ode to Joy.

We previously posted our review of Ode to Joy and you can read that here.

Plus read our 2015 joint interview between Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and Australian singer/songwriter/guitarist Courtney Barnett, from our Best of 2015 issue.

