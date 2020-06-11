News

Watch the Trailer for “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” The Film is Due Out June 26 on Netflix





On June 26, Netflix will be releasing an original comedy film, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, two singers who represent Iceland in the contest. Now the first full trailer for the movie has been shared. Watch it below.

The trailer follows the hilarious music video for “Volcano Man” starring Ferrell and McAdams in character and shared in May. McAdams’ vocals are actually performed by Swedish singer Molly Sandén.

The Eurovision Song Contest is an annual international song competition, held every year by the Eurovision broadcasting organization. Acts such as ABBA and Céline Dion have taken home the grand prize.

The soundtrack includes original songs from the film, featuring Ferrell and additional cast members, as well as “In the Mirror” performed by Grammy Award-nominated artist, Demi Lovato (who also acts in the film). The movie was directed by David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers) and also stars Pierce Brosnan and Dan Stevens.

