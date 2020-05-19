News

Watch Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Perform Fake Eurovision Song "Volcano Man" in New Video Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Due Out June 26 on Netflix





On June 26, Netflix will be releasing an original comedy film, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, two singers who represent Iceland in the contest. To give watchers a sneak peak of all its glory, Arista has premiered a hilarious music video for "Volcano Man" starring Ferrell and McAdams in character. McAdams vocals are actually performed by Swedish singer Molly Sandén. Watch the amusing video below.

The Eurovision Song Contest is an annual international song competition, held every year by the Eurovision broadcasting organization. Acts such as ABBA and Céline Dion have taken home the grand prize.

And "Volcano Man" is exactly the kind of sound you would find at the real world competition-midi beats and oddly placed synths accompanying long dramatic belts, which, of course, are paired with over-the-top costuming and makeup. And to really pack in the punch, McAdams and Ferrell are singing atop a cliffside. The perfect substitute in lieu of the real Eurovision, which has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus.



The soundtrack includes original songs from the film, featuring Ferrell and additional cast members, as well as "In the Mirror" performed by Grammy Award-nominated artist, Demi Lovato (who also acts in the film). The movie was directed by David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers) and also stars Pierce Brosnan and Dan Stevens.

