Watch Wolf Alice Perform “The Last Man on Earth” with a Choir and Strings on “The Tonight Show”

Last night Britain’s Wolf Alice performed “The Last Man on Earth” with a choir and string section on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The song was the lead single from Blue Weekend, which was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list, and was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Wolf Alice performed the song remotely, rather than in the Tonight Show studio. Watch it below, followed by the band’s North American tour dates, which just started.

Blue Weekend, which was nominated for the Mercury Prize, came out last June via Dirty Hit/RCA and a deluxe edition of the album was released in October, which is when the band shared a video for a live cover of Alex G’s “Bobby.”

Blue Weekend featured the songs “The Last Man on Earth” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list), “Smile” (#2 on our Songs of the Week list), “No Hard Feelings” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “How Can I Make It OK?” (also one of our Songs of the Week). They then shared music videos for “Delicious Things,” “The Beach,” “Play the Greatest Hits,” “Lipstick on the Glass,” “Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love),” and “Feeling Myself,” as well as a live video for “How Can I Make It OK?”

Read our interview with Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend.

Wolf Alice North American Tour Dates:

Thu-Mar-24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Fri-Mar-25 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Sat-Mar-26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live

Mon-Mar-28 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre

Tue-Mar-29 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Wed-Mar-30 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Fri-Apr-1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sat-Apr-2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

Tue-Apr-5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

Wed-Apr-6 – Madison, WI @ Majestic

Fri-Apr-8 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

Mon-Apr-11 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

Tue-Apr-12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Thu-Apr-14 – Austin, TX @ Emos’

Fri-Apr-15 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sat-Apr-16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Mon-Jun-20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Tue-Jun-21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

Sat-Sep-24 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

Tue-Sep-27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5~

Thu-Sep-29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground~

Fri-Sep-30 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live~

Sat-Oct-1 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live~

Mon-Oct-3 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall~

Tue-Oct-4 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall~

Thu-Oct-6 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre~

Fri-Oct-7 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore~

Sat-Oct-8 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman~

Mon-Oct-10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre~

Tue-Oct-11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex - Grand~

Thu-Oct-13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO~

Fri-Oct-14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore~

Sat-Oct-15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom~

Mon-Oct-17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore~



~-new dates

*-opening for Bleachers

#- opening for Halsey

