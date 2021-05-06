News

All





Water From Your Eyes Announce New Album, Share New Song ““Quotations”” Structure Due Out August 27 via Wharf Cat





The dance music focused duo from New York, Water From Your Eyes, have announced their newest LP, Structure, and released a new song from it, ““Quotations.”” Structure is due out August 27 via Wharf Cat, their first album for the label. Check out the new single below, followed by the LP’s tracklist and cover art.

Water From Your Eyes is composed of Nate Amos and Rachel Brown, formerly independently known for their solo projects: This Is Lorelei and Thanks For Coming. Since coming together as a musical duo, the two have refined their sound and made a name for themselves in the dance music genre.

Amos talks about the new single in a press release: “‘“Quotations”’ is a sort of inverse version of ‘Quotations,’ the fourth track on the album. The vocal melody and lyrics are the same but are reframed with an entirely different backing track. It sort of wraps up and finalizes the whole ‘Structure’ idea of the record, which is as much a joke as it is a serious working concept. It was the last track on the album to be put together by about three months. We wanted another more approachable song to finish the project and I had gotten really attached to the ‘Quotations’ melody and felt like it would make sense to bring that back and showcase it’s versatility (the first version of the song is spooky enough that the way it translates is fragmented at best). Rachel said they wanted something that felt like waking up on a sunny day so that was the intent (not sure how successful we were but whatever it is it came out cool).”

Structure is influenced by Scott Walker’s Climate of Hunter and the works of painter Mark Rothko. A press release says that “it’s a concept album that pokes fun of the idea of concept albums, exploring high-minded ideas while subverting them and applying a hyper-focused eye for detail in the service of a series of clever misdirections.”

The duo’s last album was 2019’s Somebody Else’s Song.

Structure Tracklist:

1. When You’re Around

2. My Love’s

3. You’re The Embers

4. Quotations

5. Monday

6. Track Five

7. You’re Watching The Fly

8. “Quotations”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.