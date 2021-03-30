News

Wavves Share Video for New Song “Sinking Feeling” Out Now via Fat Possum





Wavves have shared a video for their new song “Sinking Feeling.” It is their first new music since their 2017 album You’re Welcome, marking their return to Fat Possum as well. The new song was produced by Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio. Check out the Jesse Lirola-directed video below.

Frontman Nathan Williams talks about the new song in a press release, stating “‘Sinking Feeling’ is a song about a wave of depression that keeps coming back. It’s that sinking feeling that drags you down and no matter what you do or where you go it follows you.”

You’re Welcome was released on the band’s own Ghost Ramp label, and featured the songs “Daisy,” “You’re Welcome,” “Animal,” “Million Enemies,” “No Shade,” and “Stupid in Love.”

